Controversy Grows Over Dadar-Gorakhpur Express Conversion

The railway ministry is facing backlash from activists and commuters following its decision to convert the special train into the regular Dadar-Gorakhpur Express. Critics say the change has caused the Dadar-Ratnagiri Passenger train to start from Diva on Mumbai's outskirts, inconveniencing travelers to Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Central Railway officials claim the adjustment is necessary to maintain the punctuality of Mumbai's suburban trains. According to them, the Dadar-Ratnagiri train disrupts suburban services, with delays affecting six to eight trains by 6-10 minutes when it enters or leaves Diva station.

Despite the ministry's explanations, activists and former railway minister Suresh Prabhu have urged a review of the decision. They argue the change primarily affects short-distance commuters who rely on the affordable Dadar-Ratnagiri service for connectivity to the coastal districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)