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Kothamangalam Drug Ring Busted: Young Traffickers Arrested

A young woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested in Kothamangalam for drug trafficking after Excise officials seized over 37 grams of MDMA. The woman, who had been leading the operation, was tracked from Bengaluru. Both suspects have been remanded to custody, and further arrests are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:55 IST
Kothamangalam Drug Ring Busted: Young Traffickers Arrested
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In a significant operation, Excise officials apprehended a young woman and a 24-year-old man in Kothamangalam on charges of drug trafficking. The duo was found in possession of over 37 grams of MDMA, marking a breakthrough in tackling the drug problem in the area.

Authorities revealed that the 18-year-old had dropped out of college to embark on this illegal trade, leading the operation and personally procuring drugs from Bengaluru. Her activities were closely monitored, which led to their arrest in a hotel room, a culmination of months-long efforts to catch her red-handed.

The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody, pending further investigation. Officials indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests anticipated as they unravel the details of the trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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