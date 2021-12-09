Left Menu

Under Operation Smile, police rescue 12 abducted girls in UP's Shamli in November

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad had launched Operation Smile in September 2014 to identify, track, locate, rescue and rehabilitate children who went missing and were found to be subjected to abuse and exploitation. The Uttar Pradesh government later implemented the operation throughout the state.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:03 IST
Under Operation Smile, police rescue 12 abducted girls in UP's Shamli in November
  • Country:
  • India

Under Operation Smile, police in November rescued 12 girls, who were abducted from various police station areas in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Thursday. Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said four missing complaints were received each in Kairana and Aadarsh Mandi police stations and one each in Kandhla, Thana Bhawan, Babri and Garhipukhta.

Cases were registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad had launched 'Operation Smile' in September 2014 to identify, track, locate, rescue and rehabilitate children who went missing and were found to be subjected to abuse and exploitation. The Uttar Pradesh government later implemented the operation throughout the state.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021