Lebanon's Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The Central Bank of Lebanon has set a new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits in Lebanese Pounds at 8,000 to the U.S. dollar, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The previous rate was set at 3,900 pounds, implying a haircut of more than 80% since late 2019 when Lebanon's economic crisis erupted.
