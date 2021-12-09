Lebanon's Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits

The Central Bank of Lebanon has set a new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits in Lebanese Pounds at 8,000 to the U.S. dollar, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The previous rate was set at 3,900 pounds, implying a haircut of more than 80% since late 2019 when Lebanon's economic crisis erupted.

