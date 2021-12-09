Left Menu

Iran's top negotiator says serious on talks, sticks to previous positions

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:26 IST
Iran's top negotiator in nuclear talks said on Thursday that he had insisted Tehran was serious in the negotiations, underlining that Iran was continuing talks based on its previous positions.

"Iran underlined that it seriously continues the talks based on its previous position," Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters after talks resumed in Vienna.

"Iran is serious about reaching an agreement if the ground is paved …. The fact that all sides want the talks to continue shows that all parties want to narrow the gaps."

