Nearly 20 kg poppy recovered in Jammu, 4 peddlers arrested

Four suspected drug-peddlers were arrested on Thursday after recovery of over 19 kg poppy, charas and heroin from them in three separate incidents in Jammu, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:29 IST
Four suspected drug-peddlers were arrested on Thursday after recovery of over 19 kg poppy, charas and heroin from them in three separate incidents in Jammu, officials said. The arrests were made after a police team intercepted a Punjab-bound vehicle on a highway at Jhajjar Kotli and rounded up two suspects from the vehicle, they said.

On search, 19.8 kg poppy was recovered and the two suspected peddlers identified as Manjeet Singh and Karamveer Singh of Punjab were arrested and a case registered against them, they said.

A police team arrested another suspected drug-peddler Amit Kumar in Satwari area and recovered 75 grams of cannabis from him, they said. A case was registered against him too.

Another police team arrested suspect Neeraj at Narwal area and recovered 8 gram heroin from him, they said, adding a case has been registered against him too.

