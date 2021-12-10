Left Menu

Noida Police bust gang impersonating candidates in SSC exams; 4 held

A gang of four men have been arrested from Noida for allegedly impersonating candidates of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams, Noida Police said.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:37 IST
The police have registered a case and arrested four persons in this connection. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uttar Pradesh Ranvijay Singh said, "A gang was caught on Thursday by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 58, Noida. At an SSC examination centre in Sector 58, the accused was sitting in the examination impersonating the candidate by using forging papers. " "A case has been registered. Four people including the original candidate have been arrested," Singh said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

