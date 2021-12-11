Explosion rocks south Lebanon Palestinian camp
A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.
A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night causing a number of deaths and injuries, state media reported.
The explosion took place at a Hamas weapons depot and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation, the state-run National News Agency reported. Hamas maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon.
A security source confirmed the explosion but did not provide further details, while a Palestinian source inside the camp said there may be casualties but numbers remained unclear. The surrounding area had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.
Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking. A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National News Agency
- Palestinian
- Hamas
- Lebanese
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces funding crisis
UN envoy warns of risk of new Israel-Palestinian violence
Violations of Palestinian rights along with expansion of Israeli settlements put two-State solution at risk: UN chief
Violations of Palestinian rights puts two-State solution at risk UN chief warns
UN rights chief describes 'disastrous' human rights situation across occupied Palestinian territory