Mortal remains of IAF officer from Rajasthan killed in helicopter crash reach Jhunjhunu

The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was among the 13 including CDS General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, reached Jhunjhunu airstrip in an aircraft on Saturday.He was given floral tributes by MP Narendra Kumar, MLA Rita Chaudhary, District Collector U D Khan, SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma and others at the airstrip.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:29 IST
Mortal remains of IAF officer from Rajasthan killed in helicopter crash reach Jhunjhunu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was among the 13 including CDS General Bipin Rawat killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, reached Jhunjhunu airstrip in an aircraft on Saturday.

He was given floral tributes by MP Narendra Kumar, MLA Rita Chaudhary, District Collector U D Khan, SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma and others at the airstrip. His wife and other family members were also present.

A decorated truck of the IAF left for his village Ghardana Khurd with the mortal remains. The funeral will be performed later in the day.

''Proper arrangements have been made for the funeral in the village,'' Collector UD Khan said.

A large number of people have assembled at his village and on the way from the airstrip to pay tributes to Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

