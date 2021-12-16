Left Menu

Dacoits rob house of elderly author in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 00:19 IST
Dacoits robbed the house of octogenarian Bengali writer Sunil Jana in the southern part of the city’s Charu Market area on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

The miscreants also beat up the writer, who stays with his wife on the first floor of the house.

“The miscreants forced into the writer’s home after masons working at his residence left completing the day’s work,” the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that two men held the couple at knifepoint and robbed them of around ₹15,000 in cash, a debit card and a mobile phone, he said.

The writer and his wife were taken to a hospital and were discharged after preliminary treatment.

“We have started a probe into the matter. We are checking the CCTVs to spot the criminals. We are also talking to the writer and his wife and trying to draw sketches of them,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

