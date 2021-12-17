Left Menu

Italy: Man held after lockdown at US Naval site, no injuries

A US Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for some two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire near a base school.No injuries were reported, and one person was detained.Security forces responded to the scene near the installations middle and high school at around 6 p.m.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 03:07 IST
Italy: Man held after lockdown at US Naval site, no injuries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A US Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for some two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire near a base school.

No injuries were reported, and one person was detained.

Security forces responded to the scene near the installation's middle and high school at around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), and an adult male was taken into custody about two hours later along with an airsoft rifle, which shoots plastic pellets, the Navy said in a statement. There were no reports of injuries and the lockdown was lifted after security forces determined there was no longer a threat, said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer, regional spokesman for the US Navy in Europe and Africa. The military installation in Gricignano, Italy, 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Naples, hosts 8,500 personnel, 2,000 of whom live on site. It provides support to U.S. and allied forces in Europe, Africa and southwest Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
3
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021