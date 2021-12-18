Left Menu

BSF shoots down drone along Pak border in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 11:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the force said on Saturday.

The Chinese-made drone was downed on Friday around 11:10 PM near the Wan border post in the Ferozepur sector.

The black colour flying object was shot at a distance of about 300 meters from the international border and 150 meters from the border fence, the force said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

