Office bearers elected for Indian Cotton Federation
19-12-2021
J Thuasidharan was on Sunday reelected as President of the Indian Cotton Federation for the year 2021-22.
While P Nataraj and Adhitya Krishna Pathy were elected the vice presidents, Nishant Asher was elected as Secretary at the 42nd Annual General meeting held here.
