Left Menu

Liquidator appointed for winding up of Adarsh Credit Coop Society: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:51 IST
Liquidator appointed for winding up of Adarsh Credit Coop Society: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Various irregularities have been reported in the functioning of Ahmedabad-based Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society and a liquidator has been appointed for winding up of the Society, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed Parliament.

In his written reply to a query to the Rajya Sabha, Shah said various irregularities including embezzlement, siphoning and diversion of funds have been reported by multiple law enforcing agencies in the functioning of Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd.

''Accordingly, a liquidator has been appointed for winding up of the Society,'' he said.

Shah further said complaints have been received for the non-repayment of funds against some of the multi-state credit cooperative societies.

In the case of delinquent societies, action for winding up of 44 multi-state credit cooperative societies has been taken so far under Section 86 of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021