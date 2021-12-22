Left Menu

West, Moscow need to resume negotiations despite differences, Germany says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:45 IST
West, Moscow need to resume negotiations despite differences, Germany says
  • Country:
  • Germany

The West needs to return to the negotiating table with Russia, even if Moscow's demands amid its military build-up on Ukraine's border do not match Western perceptions, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

Dialogue with Moscow is necessary, be it in the Normandy format together with France and Ukraine or in talks at the Russia-NATO Council, she told a news conference in Berlin.

"This means we need to talk even if proposals have been made which are not our negotiating basis," Baerbock said, referring to Russian demands set out on Friday, including that NATO refuse to accept Ukraine as a member and guarantee that no weapons or troops be deployed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021