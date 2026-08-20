In a remarkable archaeological find, President Vladimir Putin reviewed the uncovered remains of Dmitry Donskoy, the medieval warrior prince, revealed during restoration efforts at the Cathedral of the Archangel in Moscow. The discovery has intrigued historians who previously believed the tomb was situated elsewhere within the historic site.

The newly unveiled resting place inside the Kremlin fortress featured the well-preserved remains of the Grand Prince, identified by experts and announced by the Russian Orthodox Church. Historical records suggest Donskoy died of natural causes at an age between 35 and 45, matching the characteristics of the discovered remains.

Renowned in Russian history for his leadership and military victories, Donskoy expanded the territories of Muscovy, constructing the first stone Kremlin fortress, and famously defeating Mongol forces near the Don River in 1380. His legacy continues to resonate in modern Russia.