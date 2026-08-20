International Outcry Against Israel's E1 Settlement Project

In a unified stance, France, Germany, Britain, and Italy have voiced strong opposition to Israel's latest actions concerning the occupied West Bank. On Thursday, the nations issued a joint statement condemning Israel's plans to release construction tenders for the E1 project, a significant residential development.

The E1 project has sparked international controversy due to its location on land captured by Israel during the 1967 war. The area is home to millions of Palestinians, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis settling amidst them.

While most countries and United Nations agencies categorize such settlements as violations of international law, Israel contests these claims, referencing historical and biblical connections to the land. The issue remains a flashpoint in ongoing regional tensions.