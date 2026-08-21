Diplomacy and Esports: A High-Stakes Visit to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris on August 23 and 24. The leaders aim to address Middle Eastern tensions, including conflicts with Iran and between Israel and the Palestinians. The Crown Prince will also attend the Esports World Cup event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 00:26 IST
Diplomacy and Esports: A High-Stakes Visit to Paris
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

In a significant diplomatic engagement, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris on August 23 and 24. The meetings are poised to address pressing tensions in the Middle East, Macron's office announced on Thursday.

The discussions will cover key topics of regional importance, focusing on collaboration between France and Gulf partners to promote stability and peace in the Middle East, according to the announcement from Macron's office. This visit is part of ongoing Western and Middle Eastern efforts to resolve conflicts involving Iran, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian situation.

Aside from diplomatic talks, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the Esports World Cup event on August 23 in Paris, indicating a multifaceted agenda that includes both political and cultural exchanges.

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