Man held on murder charges in east Delhi

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested one person in connection with the murder of a man in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Prince alias Sahil who was previously involved in nine cases in Ghaziabad, police said. One Murgan, a resident of Trilokpuri, had a quarrel with Kale Khan on December 16. Initially, Murgan was thrashed by the family members of Khan, police said. Later, he returned with his associates Arumugam, Ajay and Prince alias Sahil with knives. They stabbed Khan outside his home and injured his family members, a senior police officer said. Khan was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Based on an investigation, Murgan, Arumugam and Ajay were arrested, but Prince managed to escape. On Tuesday, police received information about Prince and arrested him from Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)