Man held on murder charges in east Delhi
The Delhi Polices Crime Branch has arrested one person in connection with the murder of a man in east Delhis Mayur Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. Initially, Murgan was thrashed by the family members of Khan, police said.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested one person in connection with the murder of a man in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Prince alias Sahil who was previously involved in nine cases in Ghaziabad, police said. One Murgan, a resident of Trilokpuri, had a quarrel with Kale Khan on December 16. Initially, Murgan was thrashed by the family members of Khan, police said. Later, he returned with his associates Arumugam, Ajay and Prince alias Sahil with knives. They stabbed Khan outside his home and injured his family members, a senior police officer said. Khan was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Based on an investigation, Murgan, Arumugam and Ajay were arrested, but Prince managed to escape. On Tuesday, police received information about Prince and arrested him from Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
3 drug peddlers held with over 100 kg ganja in Ghaziabad
Cops attacked in UP's Ghaziabad during raid to arrest arms smugglers
Kiren Rijiju flags off 'Parliamentarian Sports Competition' in Ghaziabad
Piyush Goyal inaugurates Packaged Drinking Water Testing Facility at NTH Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad most polluted city in north India: CSE DL-POLLUTION-ANALYSIS New Del'