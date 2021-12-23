Left Menu

Man held on murder charges in east Delhi

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch has arrested one person in connection with the murder of a man in east Delhis Mayur Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. Initially, Murgan was thrashed by the family members of Khan, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:13 IST
Man held on murder charges in east Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested one person in connection with the murder of a man in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Prince alias Sahil who was previously involved in nine cases in Ghaziabad, police said. One Murgan, a resident of Trilokpuri, had a quarrel with Kale Khan on December 16. Initially, Murgan was thrashed by the family members of Khan, police said. Later, he returned with his associates Arumugam, Ajay and Prince alias Sahil with knives. They stabbed Khan outside his home and injured his family members, a senior police officer said. Khan was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Based on an investigation, Murgan, Arumugam and Ajay were arrested, but Prince managed to escape. On Tuesday, police received information about Prince and arrested him from Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021