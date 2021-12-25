Mumbai: Nigerian held with 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh
A 47-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh in an operation carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell, an official said on Saturday.
Boyega Habib Abubaker was held by ANC officials of the Azad Maidan unit from Masjid Bunder area on Friday evening after he tried to flee seeing a police vehicle, and a search netted 110 grams of cocaine, he said.
He has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as the Foreigners Act, he added.
