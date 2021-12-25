Left Menu

Mumbai: Nigerian held with 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:46 IST
Mumbai: Nigerian held with 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh in an operation carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell, an official said on Saturday.

Boyega Habib Abubaker was held by ANC officials of the Azad Maidan unit from Masjid Bunder area on Friday evening after he tried to flee seeing a police vehicle, and a search netted 110 grams of cocaine, he said.

He has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as the Foreigners Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021