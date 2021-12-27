Left Menu

Maha: Spurned lover held after bid to throw acid on woman

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 09:56 IST
Maha: Spurned lover held after bid to throw acid on woman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly tried to throw acid on a woman for turning down his proposal here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. The accused, Mohammad Iqbal Sikandar Ansari, who worked as a mason in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, was in love with the 20-year-old woman, but she did not reciprocate his feelings, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The man allegedly tried to attack her with acid on December 22, but she escaped unhurt, the official said.

The accused also abused the woman's father and damaged his scooter, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's father, the police arrested the accused on Saturday, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 354(D) (stalking), 326(B) (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) , 294 (uttering obsence words) and 427 (mischief causing damage), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021