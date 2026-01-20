Controversy Brews Over Maharashtra's MoU with Lodha Developers in Switzerland

The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faced criticism from the Congress after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lodha Developers in Switzerland. The real estate company plans to invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in a data center park near Mumbai.

This agreement, sealed during the World Economic Forum in Davos, has been termed 'bizarre' by Congress, who questioned the necessity of signing an agreement abroad with an Indian firm. This deal contributes to a larger investment plan involving 19 MoUs worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore, promising over 15 lakh jobs.

Congress leaders expressed their concerns about foreign investment and the role of Chief Minister Fadnavis visiting Davos for the signing, questioning the ethics and motives behind such international agreements.

