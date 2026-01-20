Controversy Brews Over Maharashtra's MoU with Lodha Developers in Switzerland
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signed an MoU with Lodha Developers for a data center park investment. However, the Congress criticized the decision to ink the deal in Switzerland, suggesting potential hidden motives behind the international agreement, raising questions about foreign investment benefits.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faced criticism from the Congress after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lodha Developers in Switzerland. The real estate company plans to invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in a data center park near Mumbai.
This agreement, sealed during the World Economic Forum in Davos, has been termed 'bizarre' by Congress, who questioned the necessity of signing an agreement abroad with an Indian firm. This deal contributes to a larger investment plan involving 19 MoUs worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore, promising over 15 lakh jobs.
Congress leaders expressed their concerns about foreign investment and the role of Chief Minister Fadnavis visiting Davos for the signing, questioning the ethics and motives behind such international agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cooperative Federalism at Davos: India's Rising Global Presence
Russian Court Dismisses Asset Seizure Against U.S. Fund Amid Davos Talks
Davos Diplomacy: Trump and Putin Envoys Seek Ukraine Peace
Positive Talks at Davos: U.S. and Russian Envoys Find Common Ground
Trump Confronts European Tensions in Davos