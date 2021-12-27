Left Menu

400 kg poppy seized from truck in J-K; 2 held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:28 IST
Two persons were arrested and 400 kilograms of poppy was seized from a Punjab-bound truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a credible input about the smuggling of narcotics, a police party intercepted a truck at Mansar checkpoint on Udhampur- Mansar-Samba road, they said.

During its checking, 40 boxes filled with poppy weighing about 400 kilograms were recovered, police said, adding the truck was going to Punjab from Kashmir.

Truck driver Farooq Ahmed Ganie and his associate Shabir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Pulwama district, were arrested, they said, adding the vehicle was seized.

A case has been registered at police station Samba and further investigation started, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

