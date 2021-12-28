Left Menu

Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing in Somalia

It expresses condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly Somali people over such terrorist act that contradicts all humanitarian and religious values.

Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing in Somalia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the Kingdom of Bahrain's solidarity with the Federal Republic of Somalia in its efforts to confront terrorism and its financiers, stressing Bahrain's firm stance against extremism and terrorism in all its forms.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the terrorist bombing that targeted a vehicle in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, claiming the lives of a number of security officials. It expresses condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly Somali people over such terrorist act that contradicts all humanitarian and religious values.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the Kingdom of Bahrain's solidarity with the Federal Republic of Somalia in its efforts to confront terrorism and its financiers, stressing Bahrain's firm stance against extremism and terrorism in all its forms.

(With Inputs from APO)

