BSF seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.47 crore, 4 arrested

The BSF on Tuesday seized 29,580 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.47 crore near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:24 IST
BSF with the seized items on Wednesday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
The BSF on Tuesday seized 29,580 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.47 crore near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. Earlier on Tuesday night, the BSF troops confiscated contraband items worth Rs 15,78,138. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops of Gokulnagar foiled the trans-border attempt and apprehended four Bangladeshi Nationals and one Indian tout. T

They have been identified as Abdul Jalil (65), Helena Begum (52), Baby Akhtar (55) Md Jakharia (5 yrs). They are all residents of Surjya Nagar in Bangladesh's Comilla district. Rafikul Islam, the Indian tout, is a resident of Tripura's Sepahijala. An FIR has been lodged and all the apprehended persons, along with their recovered items, have been handed over to local Police for further action. (ANI)

