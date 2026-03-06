FACTBOX-From fighter to senator: Five facts about Trump's new homeland security pick

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday named Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as his pick ​to be homeland security chief and replace Kristi Noem, who has faced bipartisan criticism ​in hearings this week over a $220 million ad contract.

Here are ‌five ​facts about Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, whose appointment to the role will require U.S. Senate confirmation. EARLY YEARS

Mullin, the youngest of seven children, is the son of a plumbing contractor and grew up in Westville, Oklahoma, near the state's ‌eastern border with Arkansas. He originally attended Missouri Valley College on a wrestling scholarship but took over the family business due to his father's ill heath, expanding its plumbing operations across the state.

He is a former mixed martial arts fighter who has been inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame. Mullin has also previously hosted a talk show that ‌gave home repair advice.

CONGRESSIONAL CAREER In November 2012, Mullin won Oklahoma's 2nd district and took his seat in the House of Representatives in January 2013, a district that he ‌represented for a decade.

In 2022, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe said he would resign early, prompting a special election. Mullin easily defeated his Democratic rival in the November 2022 vote and entered Congress in January 2023.

As a member of the Cherokee Nation, his success made him only the fourth Native American to become a senator at the time of his election win. POLITICAL POSITIONS

Mullin strongly opposes abortion and has supported numerous efforts ⁠in Congress ​to tighten restrictions. On immigration, he supports completing ⁠the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

He was a strong supporter of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' that Congress passed last year and provided extra funding to immigration enforcement. Mullin has consistently opposed ⁠transgender women competing in women's sports.

Mullin has been a strong supporter of Donald Trump, while the president has been in and out of office, and has often appeared on Fox News as a ​prominent and steadfast backer of Republican positions. 'STAND YOUR BUTT UP'

In a viral moment in 2023 that gained traction around the world, Mullin rose from his ⁠chair during a hearing of the Senate's health committee to challenge Teamsters President Sean O'Brien to "stand your butt up" and fight. Mullin paraphrased from a post on X by O'Brien about the senator: "What a clown, a fraud. ⁠Always ​has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these Senate hearings. You know where to find me. Any place, anytime cowboy."

"Sir, this is a time, this is a place, if you want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," he said, while pointing to ⁠the floor separating the two. After more to and fro, Mullin said: "Stand your butt up then" to which O'Brien responded: "You stand your butt up."

Mullin then rose from ⁠his seat and moved to remove his wedding ⁠ring. At that point Senator Bernie Sanders, who was chairing the hearing with union presidents, said to Mullin: "You're a United States senator, sit down."

PERSONAL LIFE Mullin is married to Christie Mullin and the pair have six children: Jayce, Jim, Andrew, Larra, Ivy, and Lynette.

They ‌live in his hometown ‌of Westville, Oklahoma. Sources for this factbox include Reuters and the Almanac of American Politics.

