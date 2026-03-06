UAE explores freezing Iranian assets, WSJ reports
The United Arab Emirates is weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the Gulf state, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
