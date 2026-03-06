UAE explores freezing Iranian assets, WSJ reports

​The ‌United Arab ​Emirates ‌is weighing freezing billions of dollars of ‌Iranian assets ‌held in the Gulf state, ⁠the ​Wall ⁠Street Journal ⁠reported on Thursday, ​citing people familiar with ⁠the discussions.

Reuters ⁠could ​not immediately ⁠confirm the report.

