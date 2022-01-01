Rajasthan govt transfers 92 officers; 102 promoted
The Rajasthan government promoted 43 IAS, 45 IPS and 14 IFS officers in a late night order on Friday. Senior IPS officer Rupinder Singh has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police, Ajmer range. Sengathir, VK Singh and Hawa Singh Ghumariya -- have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director General of Police.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government promoted 43 IAS, 45 IPS and 14 IFS officers in a late night order on Friday. It also transferred 46 IAS, 37 IPS and nine IFS officers, as per the order from the Department of Personnel. Neeraj K Pawan, who has been facing corruption charges, has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner. Bhawar Lal Mehra has been given charge as Ajmer Divisional Commissioner. Senior IPS officer Rupinder Singh has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police, Ajmer range. Principal Secretary Abhay Kumar has been promoted to Additional Chief Secretary rank.
IPS officer Sunil Kumar Vishnoi has been promoted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sawai Madhopur; Shivraj Meena as the SP of Dholpur; Keshar Singh Shekhawat, SP Kota (City); Shailendra Singh Indoliya, SP Karauli; and Mridul Kachawa DCP South Jaipur. Four IPS officers -- Vishal Bansal, S. Sengathir, VK Singh and Hawa Singh Ghumariya -- have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director General of Police. Rajendra Prasad Goyal has been elevated to the Deputy Inspector General rank. IAS officers of the 1998 batch T. Ravikant, Subir Kumar and Vaibhav Galriya have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VK Singh
- SP Karauli
- Shailendra Singh Indoliya
- Kumar
- Dholpur
- Rajendra Prasad Goyal
- Deputy Inspector General
- Divisional
- Department of Personnel
- Mridul Kachawa
- Hawa Singh Ghumariya
- Sawai Madhopur
- Vaibhav Galriya
- Bhawar Lal Mehra
- Ajmer
- Shivraj Meena
- Keshar
- S. Sengathir
- Inspector General of Police
- South Jaipur
ALSO READ
3 yrs of Congress rule in Rajasthan will be remembered as 'black chapters': Satish Poonia
POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi convicts man to 20 yrs jail term for rape
Gehlot celebrates 3rd year of his government in Rajasthan
Man arrested for carrying beef in Rajasthan town
Gehlot completes 3 years in office as Rajasthan CM