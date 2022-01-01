Mumbai: ANC nabs three Nigerians with drugs worth Rs 3.18 crore
Three Nigerian nationals were arrested here for alleged possession of various drugs worth over Rs 3 crore on New Years Eve, police said on Saturday. The ANCs Bandra unit recovered cocaine, mephedrone and MDMA worth Rs 3.18 crore from the trio, he said.The seized drugs were brought to the city to be sold to people at New Year parties, the official added.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Three Nigerian nationals were arrested here for alleged possession of various drugs worth over Rs 3 crore on New Year's Eve, police said on Saturday. A patrolling team of the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the accused on Friday, an official said. The ANC's Bandra unit recovered cocaine, mephedrone and MDMA worth Rs 3.18 crore from the trio, he said.
The seized drugs were brought to the city to be sold to people at New Year parties, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Year
- Mumbai
- Bandra
- New Year's Eve
- Nigerian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With Omicron spreading fast, we need to avoid nonessential travel, mass gatherings and new year celebrations need to be at low intensity: Govt.
Twitter says Sameer Wankhede's suit in Mumbai court 'frivolous', seeks its dismissal
Kolkata restaurants hail night curfew relaxations in Christmas-New Year season
26/11 Mumbai attacks: New report reveals how Chabad House became Jewish target
16 students of Navi Mumbai school test COVID-19 positive