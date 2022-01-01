UP leaders condole deaths in stampede at Jammu’s Vaishno Devi shrine

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condoled the deaths of several pilgrims earlier on the day in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati too condoled the loss of lives in the stampede.

Condoling the deaths in the stampede, Governor Patel conveyed her condolence to family members of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for injured people.

Chief Minister Adityanath also expressed his compassion for the victims in a tweet in Hindi.

''Feeling anguished due to the unfortunate incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Dhaam. Pray to Goddess Aadi Shakti to give peace to departed souls and ensure the speedy recovery of the injured people. I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti.'' SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati also condoled the loss of lives, terming the incident as ''sad''.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Kathua in Jammu. It was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The stampede occurred around 2.30 am near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said preliminary information from the scene suggests there was a minor altercation among some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation.

