Viilagers block road in Faridabad after 'sand mafia' truck runs over woman

People in Lahandola village blocked a road in protest on Saturday as a truck allegedly ran over a 60-year-old woman and injured another, police said.The driver fled the spot after the incident leaving behind his truck, they said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 01-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 19:37 IST
People in Lahandola village blocked a road in protest on Saturday as a truck allegedly ran over a 60-year-old woman and injured another, police said.

The driver fled the spot after the incident leaving behind his truck, they said. Villagers alleged that the truck was carrying illegally mined sand.

An FIR has been registered against the driver and his truck was seized. The incident happened around 6.00 am, when an allegedly speeding dumper, coming from Manjhawali allegedly carrying Yamuna sand, ran over Premwati and injured another named Surjit Adhana, who was on his bicycle, police said. Adhana is being treated in hospital, they said. Angry villagers blocked the road after the incident and alleged that the police and the mining department is colluding in illegal mining of sand by the Yamuna River. Former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar joined the villagers in their protest. Later MLA Rajesh Nagar and SHO Kuldeep Singh reached the spot and tried to pacify the villagers. Illegal mining of sand has been a sensitive issue in the area that has by many accounts caused erosion of the river ecosystem and considerable damage to the Aravali mountains, spread from Haryana to Rajasthan. PTI COR VN VN

