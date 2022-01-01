2022 will be challenging, need to prepare for possible third COVID wave and boost economy: Karnataka CM tells officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said 2022 would be challenging from an economic and administrative perspective and asked the officials to "resolve to face it effectively together". Extending new year wishes to the officials here, Bommai said, "We have to prepare for the possible third wave of COVID along with pushing the economy forward. We can't just sit back imposing the restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies. We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it."

He also asked the officials to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments. He asked the revenue-generating departments o raise their efficiency to improve the state's finances.

"We should face the challenge with a positive attitude. Good thinking leads to good work. Good work paves the way for a good life. Love your work which will bring good results," Bommai said. "Ours is a government that had least interference in the administration over the last 5 months. Work according to your conscience. Let your experience prove helpful for the poor," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, DGP Praveen Sood and other senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

