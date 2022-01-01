Following are the top stories at 10:10 pm: NATION DEL92 3RDLDALL STAMPEDE Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine leaves 12 dead during New Year rush Jammu: Twelve people lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours after a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.

DEL63 PM-2NDLD PANDEMIC India will not allow pandemic to dampen development process: PM New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over spread of Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India needs to accelerate pace of development in the new year and will not allow the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to dampen the growth process.

DEL87 LDALL-JK-PAGD-PROTEST 3 ex-JK CMs placed under house arrest before protest against Delimitation Commission proposals Srinagar: PAGD leaders including three former chief ministers were put under house arrest Saturday before a protest against the proposals of J&K Delimitation Commission, prompting angry reactions from political parties which said such steps will only ''incentivise and facilitate'' violent agitations.

DEL94 DELHI-LD VIRUS Delhi's daily COVID-19 case count breaches 2000-mark after seven months; Positivity rate at 3.64 pc New Delhi: Delhi recorded a massive surge in daily COVID-19 infections with 2,716 fresh cases on the first day of the new year, the highest since May 21 and a 51 percent jump from a day earlier, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent.

DEL90 HR-4THLD LANDSLIDE 4 killed in landslide, more feared trapped at mining site in Haryana's Bhiwani district Bhiwani: Four people have been killed and many others are feared trapped following a landslide at Dadam mining site here on Saturday.

CAL11 AS-2ND LD CM 'Positive' development on AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland soon: Himanta Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said ''some positive development'' could be expected during the year with regard to Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the state where militancy is on the wane. DEL71 DEF-CRASH-LD PROBE IAF helicopter crash: Probe report likely to be submitted to Air HQ next week New Delhi:The tri-services investigation into the December 8 chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others is nearly complete and the findings are likely to be submitted to the Air headquarters next week, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

DEL24 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 22,775 new cases, active infections cross 1 lakh New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6, while the number of active cases surpassed one lakh and Omicron infection tally reached 1,431, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

DEL78 MHA-LD FCRA Delhi's top educational institutes among 5,789 entities whose FCRA licence deemed to have ceased New Delhi: Delhi's several top educational institutions, social and cultural hubs besides the country's top medical body are among the 5,789 entities whose FCRA registration is deemed to have ceased on Saturday.

BOM17 MH-VIRUS-LD CASES Maharashtra records 9,170 new COVID-19 cases, including six Omicron infections Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on Saturday, the health department said.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-PREGNANCY-TERMINATION Reproductive choice a dimension of personal liberty: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permitted a 28-week pregnant woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy on account of substantial foetal abnormality and said that reproductive choice is a dimension of personal liberty which is enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

LGC1 WB-HC-VIRTUAL MODE Calcutta HC to function in virtual mode as Covid cases rise Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will function in the virtual mode from January 3 in view of the threat of the imminent third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava ordered on Saturday.

BUSINESS DEL59 BIZ-LD GST-COLLECTION GST collection at Rs 1.29 lakh cr in December New Delhi: GST revenues in December 2021 grew 13 per cent to over Rs 1.29 lakh crore, mainly due to pickup in economic activity and anti-evasion steps, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

DEL47 BIZ-TAX-ITR Nearly 5.89 cr ITRs for FY21 filed till Dec 31 deadline New Delhi: Nearly 5.89 crore income tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed on the new e-filing portal till December 31 deadline, the I-T department said on Saturday.

DCM25 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai report decline in wholesales for Dec; Tata Motors, M&M register growth New Delhi: Passenger vehicle market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai on Saturday reported a decline in wholesales in December 2021, although homegrown majors Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra reported growth, amid semiconductor shortage continuing to impact production.

FOREIGN FGN18 UK-INDIA-VISAS UK planning to offer cheaper, easier visas to clinch trade deal with India: Report London: The UK is planning to relax immigration rules by offering cheaper and easier visas for Indian tourists, students and professionals, in an attempt to clinch a trade deal with India, a media report said on Saturday. FGN9 PAK-NUCLEAR-PLANT-FUEL Pakistan loads fuel in Chinese-assisted Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 Islamabad: Pakistan has completed the loading of fuel at its Chinese-assisted Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 to celebrate three decades of cooperation with its “all-weather ally” China, according to a media report here on Saturday.

