MP: 3 women, including 2 sisters, drown in Chambal river backwater in Mandsaur

Three women of a family drowned while crossing the backwater of the Chambal river to reach a temple in Madhya Pradeshs Mandsaur district on Sunday, police said.The women, identified as Mohanbai 55, her daughter-in-law Karibai 31 and the formers sister Ramibai 42, were going to Bardia village to pray at a temple when the incident took place in Tolakhedi, Chandwas Police Post in charge Shailendra Singh Kanesh said.

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three women of a family drowned while crossing the backwater of the Chambal river to reach a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, police said.

The women, identified as Mohanbai (55), her daughter-in-law Karibai (31) and the former's sister Ramibai (42), were going to Bardia village to pray at a temple when the incident took place in Tolakhedi, Chandwas Police Post in charge Shailendra Singh Kanesh said. ''One of them was trying to drink water from the river when she slipped, and the other two died while trying to save her. Rescue teams have retrieved the three bodies and sent them for post mortem,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

