10 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in J-K's Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 10 people were injured on Sunday when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The bridge was being construction by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Vijaypur area of the district, the officials said.
They said 10 people were rescued and shifted to hospital by police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijaypur
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Samba
- Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K: Gupkar Alliance to hold meeting on Dec 21 in Jammu
LG takes ride in Olectra Greentech's electric bus in Jammu
J-K LG inaugurates 'Adopt-a-Park' programme of Jammu Municipal Corporation
Past govts deliberately neglected Jammu, Udhampur region due to vote bank politics: Jitendra Singh
Former BJP leader Arun Kumar Chibber joins Apni Party in Jammu