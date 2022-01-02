Left Menu

10 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:34 IST
10 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in J-K's Samba
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 people were injured on Sunday when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The bridge was being construction by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Vijaypur area of the district, the officials said.

They said 10 people were rescued and shifted to hospital by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022