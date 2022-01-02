Left Menu

Journalists should work fearlessly, refrain from adding views to news: Haryana Governor

So, the meaning of the word Press has widened. The impact of social media in the press cannot be denied. In this age of social media, the responsibility of mainstream media has increased, he noted.

  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday called upon journalists to work fearlessly and with complete independence, saying only then governments will be able to run in a better manner.

He, however, urged journalists to refrain from adding their views to news and report factually, an official statement quoting him said.

''Journalists should work fearlessly and with complete independence, only then governments will be able to function in a better manner,'' he said at an event in Panchkula.

The Governor said in this age of social, print and electronic media, youngsters are looking for carving a future in the profession.

Journalists will have to set an example for coming generations while keeping in mind the priority of the nation and society.

The Governor said that yellow journalism should be avoided because it dents the country and democracy.

''Today is the age of social media. So, the meaning of the word Press has widened. The impact of social media in the press cannot be denied. In such a situation, there is a challenge in front of everyone with regard to the authenticity of information. In this age of social media, the responsibility of mainstream media has increased,'' he noted.

