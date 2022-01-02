Left Menu

Man kills father over property in Godda

PTI | Godda | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:31 IST
A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his father by slitting his throat with a chopper in Jharkhand's Godda district over a property dispute, police said on Sunday.

Subodh Yadav had a fight with his father Chunni Yadav (60) on Friday night, they said.

Following the altercation, Subodh allegedly slit his father's throat with a chopper, they added.

Subodh was engaged in a long feud with his brother over dividing his father's assets. As Chunni sided with his other son, it enraged Subodh and the fight broke out, police said.

The incident happened in Sangrampur village in Hanwara police station area.

Subodh was arrested on Sunday and the chopper was recovered, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said.

