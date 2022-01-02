Left Menu

Woman held with 292 grams of Heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam's Dibrugarh

The Assam Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 292 grams of heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam's Dibrugarh.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:41 IST
Woman held with 292 grams of Heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam's Dibrugarh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 292 grams of heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam's Dibrugarh. "Following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Police has launched a massive anti-narcotic campaign across the state. Under which the police have succeeded in confiscating drugs worth crores of rupees in the entire state as well as a large amount of cash," said Balaram Terong, Officer in Charge, Dibrugarh.

"In this episode, on the midnight of Saturday in Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Police, on the basis of intelligence sources, we seized 292 grams of heroin from a woman's house. The market value of which will be close to Rs 80 lakhs," he added. "After this campaign, there is a stir among the drug dealers. There is an atmosphere of panic among criminals and drug dealers," he stated.

Earlier on December 25, Assam Police arrested a person and seized 84 vials of heroin from his possession in Nagaon district on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022