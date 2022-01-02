Left Menu

Bodies of two men found on national highway in Bankura

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:52 IST
Bodies of two men were found on a national highway in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said on Sunday.

The bodies were found on NH-60 between Ghatak village and Paler Bandh crossing in Gangajalghati police station area on Saturday night, they said.

When taken to a hospital, they were declared brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Jagat Mondal and Chinmoy Mondal, both in their late-20s, police said.

It is suspected that a truck may have hit their bike and fled, police said.

Their bike was also found at the spot.

The CCTV footage of the nearby toll plaza is being checked to identify the vehicle that might have hit them, police said.

Jagat and Chinmoy, residents of Kedna village in Saltora police station area, were on their way to a relative's place in Barjora when the incident happened, their family said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

