Left Menu

Two women held for supplying drugs in Goa for New Year eve parties

The seizure included 1.030 kg marijuana and 49 tablets, 25 gm amphetamine, 2.2 gm cocaine, 1 gm MDMA powder and a vehicle, he said.As per the initial investigation, one of the women used to supply MDMA and other drugs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 23:36 IST
Two women held for supplying drugs in Goa for New Year eve parties
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two women drug traffickers from Siolim in Goa and seized various types of banned substances from them, an official said on Sunday. The action was taken by the Mumbai and Goa zone of the NCB on New Year eve. The seizure included 1.030 kg marijuana and 49 tablets, 25 gm amphetamine, 2.2 gm cocaine, 1 gm MDMA powder and a vehicle, he said.

As per the initial investigation, one of the women used to supply MDMA and other drugs. She was working for a Nigerian woman who was operating a drug syndicate, the official said. He said members of this syndicate include a foreigner and efforts are on to nab them. This racket supplied drugs to consumers on New Year eve in North Goa. The accused women were remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022