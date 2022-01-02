Mumbai: 2 history-sheeters held

Two people with several house break-in thefts against their names have been arrested from Malad in northern Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Haroon Sardar (35) and Raj Diwakar (24) were held on Saturday after a tip off was received that they were in Malad area, a Kurar police station official said.

''They tried to resist arrest by using pepper spray on the police. Some of the people who were sitting them managed to flee. Sardar has 46 cases against his name and Diwakar five. They have been charged under IPC and Arms Act sections,'' he added.

