Left Menu

Fire in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 11:52 IST
Fire in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality, they said.

At least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot, a civic official said, adding that fire fighting is still on.

''There was no report of injury to anyone,'' the official said.

Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022