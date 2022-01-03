Left Menu

COVID-19: PIL in Bombay HC seeks uniform policy from Centre on booster dose

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:39 IST
COVID-19: PIL in Bombay HC seeks uniform policy from Centre on booster dose
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two lawyers on Monday sought an urgent hearing before the Bombay High Court on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union government to formulate a uniform policy for administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mumbai-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari mentioned the PIL before a bench led by Justice Amjad Sayed and sought an urgent hearing. The bench, however, directed them to mention their plea for hearing before the bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, which is likely to assemble next week.

In their PIL, Kapadia and Tiwari have said a third wave of COVID-19 was likely to spread across the country and, thus, there was an urgent need to have booster doses administered to citizens at the earliest.

However, the Union and Maharashtra governments and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have not come up with any policy on this as yet, the PIL stated.

''Experts must roll out a policy covering every section of the people who have taken their second dose long back in March to May 2021 and are due for a booster,'' the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022