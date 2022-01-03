Left Menu

Centre rejects reports of expired vaccines being administered in India as 'false and misleading'

Media reports claiming that expired vaccines are being administered in India are false and misleading, stated a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Media reports claiming that expired vaccines are being administered in India are false and misleading, stated a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release on Monday. "There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and is based on incomplete information," the statement said.

It added that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had earlier approved the extension of the shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months and Covishield from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021. "The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers", added the Department of Central media report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

