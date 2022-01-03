Vini Mahajan assumes charge as Secretary in Jal Shakti Ministry

Ms Vini Mahajan, IAS (Punjab: 1987) assumed the charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, here today. Ms. Mahajan is an MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, where she was placed on the Roll of Honour. She did B.A. (Honours) Economics from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Delhi University.

Prior to this, she was serving as Punjab Chief Secretary from 26th June 2020. Earlier she served as Additional Chief Secretary of the Departments of Housing & Urban Development, Government of Punjab and Industries & Commerce, IT and Investment Promotion. She was ACS/ Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare since April 2012 for 5 years. She also served as Principal Secretary Department of Medical Education and Research, and Principal Secretary Finance, Punjab.

Ms Mahajan served as Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of India from 2007-2012, and earlier in 2004-05 as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

She has served in various capacities in the State of Punjab, as M.D. of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, as the first Director Disinvestment in the State, as Secretary, Power and as Special Secretary, Expenditure. She has over 8 years' experience in cutting edge positions at the field level, including as Deputy Commissioner (the first woman to be posted as such in Punjab in 25 years).

Ms Mahajan received numerous academic awards, including the National Talent Search Scholarship. She was a Hubert Humphrey fellow based at American University in Washington DC in 2000 –2001.

(With Inputs from PIB)