Maha: Cop attached to CBI dies after car rams into tree in Nagpur

A sub inspector attached to the Nagpur unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation was killed when his car crashed into a roadside tree in Seminary Hills area here on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30pm and the deceased has been identified as PSI Himanshu Uday Singh Meena (27), a native of Rajasthan, an official said.

He lost control of his car near a hotel and crashed into a tree, the Gittikhadan police station official said, adding that Meena was declared dead on arrival at Mayo hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)