Fire in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; 2 girls hurt

Two minor sisters suffered light injuries in a fire that broke out in a furniture scrap shop in suburban Ghatkopar here on Monday morning, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in the Sunder Baug area and was doused after nearly four hours of efforts by fire brigade personnel, they said.

At least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot to put out the flames, the officials said.

Two girls, both sisters and aged 14 and three, suffered minor burn injuries on their faces and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment, according to a civic official.

The blaze-hit shop was located close to a slum pocket and hence the fire brigade had to take extra efforts to contain the flames from spreading to nearby areas, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the official said.

