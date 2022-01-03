Two dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia

A Tunisian military helicopter crashed in the north of the country, killing the pilot and the co-pilot, the state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of National Defence.

The ministry had said earlier that the pilot was seriously injured. The helicopter was conducting a reconnaissance mission in Bizerte governorate.

Also Read: Speaker asks Tunisian president for news of arrested Ennahda official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)