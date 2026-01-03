UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension
Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, expressed deep concern over Israel's suspension of several international NGOs operating in occupied Palestinian territories. This move exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis by further hindering the delivery of critical supplies such as food and medical aid into Gaza, according to a UN statement.
The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has voiced his profound concern over Israel's recent decision to halt operations of several international non-governmental organizations within occupied Palestinian regions. A statement issued on Friday urges a reversal of the suspension.
This development, as outlined by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, compounds existing limitations that have already stalled the delivery of vital food, medical, hygiene, and shelter supplies to Gaza. The additional restrictions threaten to worsen the humanitarian situation for Palestinians, amplifying the severity of the ongoing crisis.
The UN's call underscores the critical need for international intervention to ensure that essential aid can reach those most in need and prevent further humanitarian deterioration in the region.
