Left Menu

UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, expressed deep concern over Israel's suspension of several international NGOs operating in occupied Palestinian territories. This move exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis by further hindering the delivery of critical supplies such as food and medical aid into Gaza, according to a UN statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 04:14 IST
UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has voiced his profound concern over Israel's recent decision to halt operations of several international non-governmental organizations within occupied Palestinian regions. A statement issued on Friday urges a reversal of the suspension.

This development, as outlined by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, compounds existing limitations that have already stalled the delivery of vital food, medical, hygiene, and shelter supplies to Gaza. The additional restrictions threaten to worsen the humanitarian situation for Palestinians, amplifying the severity of the ongoing crisis.

The UN's call underscores the critical need for international intervention to ensure that essential aid can reach those most in need and prevent further humanitarian deterioration in the region.

TRENDING

1
UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

 United States
2
New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders

New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

 Global
4
Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026