Spinner Todd Murphy's Test Debut Quandary

The anticipation mounts for spinner Todd Murphy as he awaits his potential debut in Test cricket on home soil. Australia captain Steve Smith has indicated options remain open ahead of the fifth Ashes test against England.

Murphy, added to the squad during the fourth test when Nathan Lyon was injured, did not play in Melbourne where Australia went with four pacemen, and England seized a victory. Despite this, Australia had already secured the Ashes series after dominating the first three tests.

Smith, filling in for Pat Cummins, announced that the team roster remains in flux as they assess the field at SCG, known for its spin-friendly reputation in previous decades. Smith praised test batsman Usman Khawaja, marking his retirement after the Sydney test, but remains non-committal about his own retirement plans.